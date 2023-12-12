46,631 Kashmiri Migrant Families Migrated From Valley Due To Security Reasons: Mos Nityanand Rai

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in a written reply that as per the data provided by the Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 46,631 Kashmiri migrant families comprising 1,57,967 people are registered with the migrant relief organisation. They had to migrate from the valley due to security reasons addition, several Kashmiri migrant families have migrated to other parts of the country Read | Rajasthan CM announcement: Bhajanlal Sharma to be the new CM of Rajasthan\"The government has taken several measures to rehabilitate the Kashmiri migrants back into the valley, including the 5,675 Kashmiri migrants who have been provided government employment,\" Rai addedRai further said in a written reply that, to provide accommodation to the Kashmiri migrants who are provided government employment in the Kashmir valley, 6,000 transit accommodation units are being constructed, out of which 880 flats have been completed Read | CBSE releases date sheet for class 10, 12 Board Exams. Details here\"The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched an online portal in August 2021 wherein Kashmiri migrants can lodge online grievances with regards to encroachment, change of title, mutation and distress sale. To date, 2,924 Kanals and 19.55 Marlas land have been retrieved,\" Rai said in a written reply further informed the Lok Sabha that ration cards have been issued to those Kashmiri migrant families who don't have ration cards. Moreover, Ayushman Sehat Cards were given to Kashmiri migrant families who have been registered for domicile certificates Read | US President Joe Biden likely to skip Republic Day celebrations in India\"Extend the benefits of social security schemes to Kashmiri migrant families, especially Ladli Beti, marriage Assistance and likewise. Launch online services for registration and issuance of certificates. So far, 1,60,856 domicile certificates, 2,035 Resident of Backward Area (RBA) certificates, 902 EWS certificates and 31,672 migrant certificates have been issued,\" he said.



