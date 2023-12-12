(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TaskHuman Effectiveness Institute Framework

TaskHuman, the real-time digital coaching platform, introduces the TaskHuman Effectiveness Institute. The institute focuses on studying coaching impact.

- Seth Barron

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TaskHuman Announces Creation of the TaskHuman Effectiveness Institute

TaskHuman, the 1:1 real-time digital coaching platform, today announces the creation of the TaskHuman Effectiveness Institute - a new division of the company dedicated to the study and industry publication of coaching effectiveness and impact. The mission of the TaskHuman Effectiveness Institute is to assess and communicate the holistic value of TaskHuman coaching solutions for users, coaches, and buyers / partners, create quantified models of personal and professional well-being, and conducting research to define & assess the impact of TaskHuman coaching solutions to create sustained behavior change & improve well-being.

The TaskHuman Effectiveness Institute will be led by Seth Barron in a new role as Vice President of Data Intelligence & Insight. Seth previously led the Platforms team at TaskHuman & in this new role is responsible for building a new critical center of excellence for the company. Before joining the team at TaskHuman Seth spent 16 years at Google in a variety of leadership roles.

“We passionately believe in the power and positive impact of TaskHuman coaching solutions, and have always heard from our users and customers how much we impact their lives and businesses respectively.” Barron said.“Now, more than ever, organizations need proven effective, evidence based solutions for professional development and whole-person well-being support. And now TaskHuman can help EVERY corporate customer assess ROI towards their business objectives through partnership with the TaskHuman Effectiveness Institute.”

In a recent user survey, we found that 95% of users who used TaskHuman for Physical Fitness coaching reported significant positive impact and 90% of users who used TaskHuman for Mental & Emotional well-being reported significant positive impact on their mental and emotional state. 56% of all users reported TaskHuman helped them reduce burnout and / or manage stress. And our Year to Date NPS score for the platform is 96. This is only the beginning of our ROI and impact measurement journey and we are excited to share more results like this in the future.”

“TaskHuman has been a life-changing experience for me. Through the platform, I have found live coaches who are not only knowledgeable and certified but also connect with me on a personal level. They have helped me improve my physical and emotional wellbeing, leading to a more balanced and fulfilling life.

What's even more impressive is the depth and breadth of the variety of topics TaskHuman covers. The coaches anticipate my needs with continuous conversations and coaching, guiding me through any challenges I may face.I am grateful for TaskHuman, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a comprehensive wellness and wellbeing app with live coaches who genuinely care about your growth and development.” said Renuka Adnani, Director, People, Heartflow

Please visit the TaskHuman Effectiveness Institute page for more information.

To hear from other happy TaskHuman Users, visit the testimonials page for other stories of impact.

About TaskHuman

Founded in late 2017, TaskHuman is the world's first real-time digital coaching platform, allowing users to amplify their daily work and personal life with 1:1 personalized guidance from LIVE coaches over video calls. Its goal is to foster billions of connections supporting personal and professional skill development worldwide. With TaskHuman, organizations can empower employees with instant access to a global network of 2000+ coaches across more than 1,200 skills, speaking 65+ languages - unlocking their fullest potential, improving performance and engagement, and providing preventative support. TaskHuman is backed by USVP, Impact Ventures, Madrona, Zoom Ventures, RingCentral Ventures, Sure Ventures and several other institutional and individual investors.

To learn more, follow TaskHuman on Twitter @taskhuman, download on the App Store or Google Play, and visit the company's website at .

Jill Lamb

TaskHuman

...