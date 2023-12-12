Defining Wellness Centers Appoints Heather Kent As New Executive Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Defining Wellness Centers, a leader in full continuum addiction treatment services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Heather Kent as the new Executive Director. Heather, an accomplished Behavioral Health Professional and Licensed Professional Counselor, brings her extensive expertise in acute care behavioral health to the team.

With a dynamic career spanning over two decades, Heather has demonstrated exceptional skills in strategic planning, leadership, and team management. Her tenure as Director at St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, is marked by notable achievements in enhancing patient intake processes, improving flow efficiency, and implementing evidence-based criteria for quality patient care. Heather's commitment to excellence in mental health services, combined with her proficiency in collaboration and communication, makes her an ideal fit for this role.

In her new position, Heather will work closely with CEO Drew Rothermel and the team at Defining Wellness Centers. She is poised to play a crucial role in expanding the center's nationally recognized addiction treatment services, particularly in the Southeast and Mississippi regions. Her expertise in psychiatric patient assessment, utilization review, and strategic planning will be instrumental in further enhancing the quality of care offered at DWC.

Heather's dedication to improving patients' quality of life, her solution-oriented approach, and her focus on continuous improvement align perfectly with Defining Wellness Centers' mission. Her extensive experience in professional counseling supervision, crisis intervention, and behavioral health treatment plans will greatly benefit the centers' diverse clientele.

As a Licensed Professional Counselor in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, Heather's comprehensive understanding of the field's best practices and her ability to build high-quality relationships with referral sources, stakeholders, and community partners will undoubtedly contribute to the centers' ongoing success.

Defining Wellness Centers is excited to welcome Heather Kent aboard and looks forward to her contributions in enhancing the centers' service offerings and continuing their legacy of providing exceptional addiction treatment services.

SOURCE Defining Wellness Centers