Amitabh Gets Stitched Pathani Suit From ‘KBC 15’ Contestant: ‘Will Post Photo On Social Media’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left surprised and happy when a 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' contestant gifted him a pathani suit on the sets.

The actor said he will wear it, and post a picture on the social media.

In the episode 86 of the quiz based reality show, host Amitabh welcomed Dilip Mohan Shimpi from Nandurbar, Maharashtra to the hot seat.

During the gameplay, Big B said:“I forgot to ask you something. What are you doing nowadays?”

The contestant shared:“I am into sewing. I sew clothes. I made a foray into the profession of tailoring. I was extremely poor during childhood. So, I did many odd jobs.”

He went on to say,“I worked at a lemonade shop for a daily wage of 20 paise. At times, worked in hotels for a daily wage of 60 to 75 paise. I delivered newspapers and even worked in a library. I did menial jobs. Our financial condition was extremely poor.”

“My elder brother learned tailoring from my father. My elder brother said, 'How much will you study? You can't pursue higher education here. The tenth grade is the last. I studied till tenth grade and joined the shop. It was just us brothers, and then, two of my younger brothers also joined in. We set up a shop together. We realised working for others wouldn't get us anywhere. We'll be our own bosses with our family occupation. Our father did it too. We all ran the business together and are well-settled now,” said Dilip.

The contestant further shared:“There was a saying I once read. It is in English. 'God made man, but a tailor made him a gentleman'."

The 'Piku' actor said:“That's wonderful.”

The contestant then revealed that how he used the name of the actor for the publicity of his shop.

“When we established the shop, we named it Ashok Tailors, Khandbara. Your movie 'Sharabi' had released around that time. It was a famous movie. You were donning a suit in the film's poster. We called the painter and had him paint you. It was amazing. But it also caused a problem. It had a suit on it whereas we had never stitched suits. Customers would ask, 'That's a suit in the poster Mr Bachchan is wearing. Do you stitch suits?' I said, 'No. We stitch pants, shirts. Pathani suit and kurta-pyjamas.' That was an issue. But we used your name for publicity back then,” he said.

Amitabh laughed and said:“Here's the thing. If that poster is still at the shop, stick a Pathani suit on it. That's what I wear daily.”

The contestant said:“Sir, when I realised that since I used your poster for publicity, I should repay you for it. I have made something for you, sir. I made a Pathani suit for you.”

He then gifted the 'Sholay' actor a stitched pathani kurta pyjama, leaving Big B in surprise.

Amitabh said:“Thank you so much Wow! This is lovely. I will surely wear it someday. l'll post a photo on social media. And yes. I will even tag your shop in it. Very few people stitch clothes for me.“

The contestant thanked the actor for accepting the gift.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

--IANS

sp/prw