Full Lists Of VAT Liable And Exempted Items Released

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 11 (AdaDerana) – The list of items removed from Value Added Tax (VAT) exemptions list, with effect from 01 January 2024, was presented to the Parliament today (11 Dec.).

Meanwhile, the amended list of items exempt from the VAT was also tabled in Parliament today.

The aforementioned lists were tabled in the House ahead of the vote on the Third Reading of the VAT (Amendment) Bill this evening.

The Third Reading of the VAT (Amendment) Bill was passed, with amendments, by a majority of 45 votes, with 100 MPs voting for the Bill, and 55 voting against the Bill this evening.

See below for full lists of both, the VAT liable items and exempted items.