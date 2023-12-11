Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Deploys ASR To Enhance Security At Portland's Largest Office Building

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has added a new client to its roster. The company announced that real-estate investment and operating company Unico Properties LLC has added a KF ASR to its security solution. According to the announcement, the five-foot-five-inch, 420-pound robot, which the company has nicknamed Rob, began patrolling the perimeter of the company's U.S. Bancorp Tower parking structure this month. The 1.2 million-square-foot U.S. Bancorp Tower, known as Big Pink, is Portland's largest office building.

Rob provides video and audio surveillance, thermal imaging and other technology related to the perimeter of the structure's parking garage. Unico uses the information to enhance and support safety and security for the tenants and visitors who park at the tower. The company noted that the robot boosts the eyes and ears of the already robust security team that is in place.

The first ASR deployed in downtown Portland, Rob provides continual video surveillance at 4K quality with 360-degree visibility, thermal imaging to detect potential threats, two-way intercom capabilities that supports dialogue between individuals and Unico's onsite security officers, and an amplified speaker for alert broadcasting. The robot also features license plate recognition technology and Be On the Look Out (“BOLO”) alerts, which notifies security personnel when banned individuals are on property.

“U.S. Bancorp Tower is a best-in-class building, and it's our goal to always provide our tenants with a security program that reflects that,” said Unico Properties director of real estate services Keren Eichen in the press release.“We've been making continued investments in technology at Big Pink since 2018 to bring world-class innovation, safety and security to this trophy asset. Incorporating Rob bolsters our security platform and supports our highly trained security operation by further reducing and deterring activity around the exterior of Big Pink.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

