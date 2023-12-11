(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai Illuminates the Spirit of Christmas with Children of ABLE UK and Festive Season Offers



Dubai, UAE – December 5, 2023 – Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai is set to light up the holiday season with its annual Christmas tree lighting event, scheduled for Wednesday, 6th December at 6:30 PM. This joyous occasion promises an evening filled with warmth, festive cheer, and goodwill as the hotel collaborates with ABLE UK, a prominent organization in the United Arab Emirates dedicated to supporting children with special needs.

The hotel, named after its owner’s legendary racehorse Kris Kin, draws a unique connection to the children with special needs, symbolizing the determination, strength, and resilience these children demonstrate in their daily lives. Just as Kris Kin displayed exceptional qualities on the racetrack culminating in winning the 2003 Epsom Derby, the children at ABLE UK exhibit remarkable qualities in their journey, inspiring all to reach for their dreams and overcome obstacles.

In line with its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai is proud to host and partner with ABLE UK for this heartwarming event. By joining hands with ABLE UK, the hotel aims to spread joy and create unforgettable memories for these remarkable children during the holiday season.

Mr. Michael Chan, General Manager of Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, saying, "Christmas is a time for thanksgiving, and it brings us immense joy to celebrate this festive season with the children of ABLE UK. Our hotel's connection to Kris Kin, a symbol of strength and determination, is a reminder of the indomitable spirit these children possess. We are honored to be part of their journey and look forward to making this Christmas a truly magical experience for them."

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai promises to be a heartwarming affair, bringing together the hotel's staff, guests, and the children of ABLE UK for an evening of celebration and hope. With festive decorations, carol singing, and special treats for all, the event is sure to kindle the human spirit of caring.

Join us on Wednesday, 6th December at 6:30 PM, as we come together to celebrate the magic of Christmas and the spirit of giving. Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai invites everyone to be part of this beautiful tradition and make a difference in the lives of these remarkable children.

About Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai: Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai is a 5-star hotel located in the heart of Dubai's vibrant business and leisure district. The hotel offers a range of facilities, including spacious rooms and suites, dining options, a rooftop pool, and well-equipped meeting and event spaces. With its commitment to providing exceptional service and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai is the ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers.





