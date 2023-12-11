               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
FM Jeyhun Bayramov Discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia Normalization Of Ties With EU Council


12/11/2023 7:28:59 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met in Brussels with Simon Mordue, Chief Advisor to the President of the Council of the European Union on Foreign Policy, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.

They met within the framework of the EU's Eastern Partnership program.

Mutual cooperation of the parties was discussed at the meeting. In addition, issues of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

Jeyhun Bayramov visited Belgium on December 10 to participate in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Eastern Partnership member states.

During the visit, the minister is scheduled to speak at an event in Brussels and hold bilateral meetings.

