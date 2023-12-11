FM Jeyhun Bayramov Discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia Normalization Of Ties With EU Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met in Brussels with Simon Mordue,
Chief Advisor to the President of the Council of the European Union
on Foreign Policy, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Facebook,
Trend reports.
They met within the framework of the EU's Eastern Partnership
program.
Mutual cooperation of the parties was discussed at the meeting.
In addition, issues of normalization of relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.
Jeyhun Bayramov visited Belgium on December 10 to participate in
the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Eastern Partnership member
states.
During the visit, the minister is scheduled to speak at an event
in Brussels and hold bilateral meetings.
