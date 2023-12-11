(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication







Dubai – 10 December 2023: Dubai Customs proudly clinched five prestigious international and regional awards in governmental communication throughout 2023, solidifying Dubai's brand identity and reputation on a global scale. The accolades contribute to enhancing Dubai's standing in the world, reinforcing its commitment to innovative government practices and fostering competitiveness on the global stage.

The awards include the International Brilliance Award for Best Marketing and Public Relations Team at the 'BOC Brilliance Awards 2023' ceremony in London, UK. Additionally, Dubai Customs secured the Bronze Award for Environmental Excellence at the 14th Annual Global CSR Summit in Vietnam. The organization also earned the Global Peacock Award for Sustainability from the Institute of Directors in London. The 6-Star International Best Practices Award for Environmental, Social, and Governance Excellence in 2023 was also among the honors Dubai Customs clinched from New Zealand this year. The top highlight of these awards was when Dubai Customs earned the Best Government Communication Team Award – Arab Category from the Sharjah Government Communication Awards 2023. It's worth noting that Dubai Customs has accumulated a total of 45 awards in the field of corporate communication in recent years.



Expressing his pride, Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Customs, emphasized the significance Dubai places on government communication as a fundamental pillar of its innovative and distinguished partnership model. He highlighted that Dubai Customs aligns its communication strategies with the visionary leadership's forward-looking approach, adopting the latest practices and advanced applications to elevate communication efficiency and smart future interactions.



As part of ongoing development, Dubai Customs has revamped its website with innovative features aligned with global best practices and Dubai Smart Government standards. The upgraded website offers sophisticated look and feel designs, integrated smart services for all users, including QR codes, customer support contact information, interactive chat functionality, customer satisfaction surveys, and a smoother accessibility experience for people with disabilities.

Furthermore, Dubai Customs remains committed to empowering the community and stands as a leader in corporate social responsibility. The organization has carried out 100 community initiatives this year, benefiting around 150,000 individuals. Notable initiatives include charitable efforts for Gaza, senior citizens' products exhibition, and Ramadan iftar events.



Dubai Customs actively engages with diplomatic missions of countries having strategic economic ties with Dubai, fostering cooperation and exploring opportunities to increase trade between Dubai and its international partners. The Corporate Communication's External Relations function is responsible for coordinating consultative meetings with foreign diplomatic corps and business councils. Meetings this year included discussions with diplomatic entities from Turkey, Indonesia, and New Zealand.