Melt Cocktail & Bar Presents The Biggest Chocolate Carnival In Delhi NCR

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 27, 2023 - Melt Cocktail & Bar, a high energy culinary destination celebrated for its innovative chocolate infused delights, is set to elevate Sunday Brunches into an indulgent 'Chocoloco Carnival'. This unprecedented event promises an immersive carnival-like experience accentuated by delectable dessert counters, a specially crafted brunch menu, endless winter special cocktails and an exclusive showcase of distinctive homegrown brands.



Melt's Chocoloco Carnival Brunch transports guests to a world of pure decadence, beckoning them to embark on an immersive and unforgettable experience thrilling for every age group. The ticketed event welcomes guests to devour a special brunch menu meticulously crafted by Chef Gourav Singh, a culinary maestro renowned for his symphonic balance between traditional flavours and modern innovation. The brunch menu consists of some of his signature dishes such as Chicken Fritto with Chocolate Mayo Dip, Black Bean Fish Hot Pot, Chocolate Truffle and Mushroom Risotto, Pollo Pizza and much more!



For dessert enthusiasts, there\'s a selection of delectable treats displayed at various counters. One can check out the tempting live waffles and pancake station, the cotton candy counter, assorted popcorn cart and the live churros counter for a variety of delicious options that cater to anyone with a sweet tooth. To complement this culinary journey, guests can indulge in a selection of winter special cocktails including Hot Toddy, Mulled Wine and Ho-Chai to name a few.



To enrich the carnival experience, Melt Cocktail and Bar introduces a new weekly pop-up that spotlights an exceptional homegrown brand. This exciting addition ensures a delightful surprise for attendees, featuring an impressive array of exclusive products. From contemporary resort wear to chic streetwear and elegant artisanal jewellery, the pop-ups promise a diverse selection of one-of-a-kind items that elevate the overall atmosphere of the event.

Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Vamakshi Yadav

Email :...