Azerbaijan's Hosting Of COP29 Is Indicator Of Its Internationally Growing Prestige

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change - COP is moving towards a successful conclusion in
Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The COP is the highest decision-making body of the Convention,
whose secretariat is located in Bonn.
Every year, government representatives from all over the world
gather at the COP and call for joint efforts to prevent climate
change and eliminate its consequences. The first meeting of the COP
was held in Berlin in 1995.
The last COP28 was held in Dubai this year. Bringing together
nearly 100,000 delegates, COP28 was the largest event in the
history of the UN. More than 120 heads of state and government
attended the summit meeting organized within the framework of the
conference. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated in the
said event for the first time.
The hosting of the COP normally rotates among the five regional
groups of the UN. Each regional group must decide by consensus to
nominate a country from among its members to host this
conference.
It is the Eastern European regional group's turn to host COP29
in 2024. Our country, which is included in the mentioned group,
proposed to hold the conference in Azerbaijan. Along with
Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria also put forward their
candidacies. On December 7, 2023, in a joint statement issued as a
result of direct negotiations between the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime
Minister of Armenia, Armenia withdrew its candidacy in favor of
Azerbaijan. After that, Bulgaria withdrew its candidacy, and as a
result, yesterday, December 9, the Eastern European regional group
identified Azerbaijan as the country that will host the COP in
2024. The official decision will be made during the plenary session
on December 12.
As a result of the targeted policy carried out by the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan has achieved high
socio-economic development and solid socio-political stability. The
glorious victory we won in the Patriotic War recognized our country
as the strongest country in the world. As a result of the
successful foreign policy of the head of state, the reputation of
our country at the international level is increasing day by
day.
During the last 4 years, Azerbaijan has successfully chaired the
Non-Aligned Movement, which is the largest international
institution after the UN and has left a successful legacy to the
next chairpersons.
Our country has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to organize
prestigious events of a global nature at a high level. It is known
to the whole world community that Azerbaijan, which has achieved
high development indicators, has a modern infrastructure to
organize such huge events and is a stable country in terms of
security.
The selection of Azerbaijan to host one of the world's largest
and most important interstate events, COP29, in 2024 is another
solemn victory of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This
is the biggest success of our foreign policy after our chairmanship
of the Non-Aligned Movement and our membership in the Security
Council. At the same time, it is a solid response to some circles
that have been conducting an ugly campaign against Azerbaijan
lately. The head of state once again overturned these speculations
and proved that they cannot overshadow the positive image of
Azerbaijan. With this initiative, the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan once again showed the power of Azerbaijan to the world
and demonstrated that he has gained great trust in the
international world. Our country will be at the center of the
world's attention by mobilizing efforts against climate change,
which is one of the global problems, and contributing to this
fight.
The year 2023 was written in golden letters in our history with
the full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. We conclude this
great year with another victory.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan has joined the fight against
global climate change by being a party to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change. Our country aims to reduce the amount
of greenhouse gases by 35% by 2030 compared to 1990. After 2030, a
more ambitious target has been set, which consists of reducing the
amount of greenhouse gases by 40% by 2050.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has declared the
freed lands of our country as a "Green Energy" zone. It is planned
to turn these areas into "Net zero emission" zones by 2050.
