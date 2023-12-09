Sri Lanka Experiences Islandwide Blackout

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka experienced an islandwide blackout, Saturday, which lasted for several hours.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that the blackout was caused by a breakdown in a transmission line.

According to the CEB, a breakdown on the Kotmale – Biyagama transmission line caused the islandwide blackout.

The electricity supply was restored in most areas by late last night.

The blackout resulted in streetlights and traffic lights not functioning and key operations in the country coming to a standstill.

The Police were deployed to ensure law and order was maintained during the blackout. (Colombo Gazette)