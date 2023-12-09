FIA Week In Baku Concludes With Rally & Circuit Ceremony

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After the grand FIA Prize Giving Ceremony took place on Friday
in Baku, champions and winners of the 2023 motorsport season were
acknowledged, Azernews reports.
The FIA Rally & Circuit awards were handed out during the
ceremony.
Similar to 2022, this year also recognized drivers who excelled
in various categories in rallying.
The ceremony showcased President of the International Automobile
Federation (FIA), Mohammed Ben Sulayem, expressing gratitude for
the warm hospitality and the high level of organization during the
FIA Week in Baku.
Anar Alakbarov, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile
Federation (AAF), expressed gratitude to the FIA President and the
entire FIA family for their visit to Azerbaijan to participate in
the FIA events in Baku.
He also acknowledged the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile
Federation for the event.
In conclusion, President Anar Alakbarov was presented with a
gift featuring the signatures of FIA President Mohammed Ben
Sulayem, the 2023 Formula-1 champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull team
principal Christian Horner, and Red Bull team driver Sergio
Perez.
