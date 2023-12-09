Azerbaijan Joins International Conference On Security Challenges For Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov has attended the
international conference on "Security Challenges for Europe" in the
capital city of Zagreb. The event was organized by RACVIAC – Centre
for Security Cooperation in collaboration with the
Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) in Croatia and the George C.
Marshall European Centre for Security Studies, Azernews reports..
The conference, consisted of three panels on the topics“Energy
and Climate as 21st Century Security Issues”,“Regional Energy
Security in the Shadow of War in Ukraine” and“War in Ukraine and
Euroatlantic Security”, explored economic and information security
dimensions, along with the implications arising from the ongoing
security developments in the Middle East. Additionally, it provided
a forum for participants to exchange their respective national
perspectives on Euro-Atlantic integration and regional defense
cooperation.
The primary goal of this year's conference was intricately
linked to the Russia–Ukraine war and its repercussions for a
Euro-Atlantic response, Climate change, and Energy security.
The event was attended by representatives of the ministries of
foreign and internal affairs of the member countries, the
ministries of defense, high-level representatives of the security
policy, experts as well as members of governmental and
non-governmental organizations.
Speaking at the conference's panel dedicated to energy security,
Azerbaijani Ambassador Anar Imanov described his country as one of
Europe's important partners in the energy sector, and hailed the
country`s significant contribution to Europe's energy security amid
the prevailing energy crisis. The ambassador highlighted the
crucial pipelines facilitating the export of Azerbaijani oil and
gas to Europe, particularly emphasizing the Southern Gas Corridor
project designed to meet Europe's growing gas demand.
Providing insight into the cities and villages completely
destroyed by Armenia in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories, the
ambassador highlighted the ongoing extensive restoration and
reconstruction works in these territories. The diplomat also
briefed the event participates on the foreign investments
opportunities in the liberated areas.
MENAFN09122023000195011045ID1107564325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.