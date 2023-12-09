Legal Battle Unfolds As KP Police SP Issues Notice Over Defamatory Claims

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Officer, SP Mohammad Arif, has served a legal notice to Farah Mehwish, accusing her of defaming him on various social media platforms.

The notice, amounting to over 15 crore rupees, asserts that the allegations made by Farah Mehwish have tarnished Mohammad Arif's impeccable career and character.

The legal document contends that Mohammad Arif, being a responsible officer with a crystal-clear career, suffered significant damage due to the baseless accusations. Farah Mehwish has been given 14 days to substantiate the charges; otherwise, she is directed to pay the specified amount.

It is noteworthy that the controversy originated when the wife of Muhammad Irshad, a resident of Tarojaba, accused SP Muhammad Arif of seeking a divorce during an encounter at her residence in Wapda Colony, Tarojaba. Subsequently, she visited SP's house to complain to him, where she alleges she faced physical assault.

The woman claims that her interaction with Muhammad Arif began when he was a DSP in Peshawar Sadar, responding to a domestic issue. Over time, he developed a friendship with her husband and frequently visited their house. Allegations include Muhammad Arif pressuring her for a divorce and, upon refusal, coercing her husband to the extent that he considered divorcing her.

According to her account, even when divorce discussions commenced, the SP allegedly withdrew from the idea of marriage and insisted on engaging in an illicit relationship. Despite her pleas, the police officer purportedly resorted to threats, compelling her to approach the officer's wife. The woman asserts that her married life was ruined due to the actions of SP Muhammad Arif, and she is facing serious difficulties.

She further accuses the police of negligence, asserting that no action has been taken against the SP despite her complaint. The legal notice is a response to these allegations, setting the stage for a legal battle between SP Mohammad Arif and Farah Mehwish.