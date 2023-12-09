General Staff: 95 Combat Clashes On Battlefield, Enemy Continues Attempts To Encircle Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 95 combat clashes have been recorded on the front lines in Ukraine. The enemy continues attempts to encircle Avdiivka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 28 missile attacks, 27 air strikes, and 59 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

“As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the General Staff stressed.

In particular, enemy airstrikes targeted Petropavlivka, Podoly, Ivanivka, Pershotravneve in Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Nevske, Serebrianka Forestry in Luhansk region; Kolodiazi, Serebrianka, Chasiv Yar, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne of Donetsk region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks on Synkivka, north-west of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled an enemy attack on Spirne in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the enemy, entrenching themselves within the achieved boundaries.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy that does not stop attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 35 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 attacks.

In the Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Defense Forces repelled all attacks by Russian forces that tried to regain the lost position in the areas west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict manpower and equipment losses on Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

Units of the missile forces struck six enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and one EW station.

Ukraine's air defense forces and means intercepted 14 enemy Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.