Du Claims Top Honours At The Telecom Review Excellence Awards In The Best Operator-Middle East Category, Along With Three Additional Awards

Awards recognise du's excellence in providing telecom services, empowering Dubai's government entities with secure cloud solutions, digital transformation of parks and recreation sector, and implementing smart infrastructure management solutions.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has won four awards at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards. du has achieved significant milestones and growth in telecommunications sector through disruptive technologies and creating growth opportunities in the Middle East. They also reported a rise in net profit and an expanded customer base, mainly attributed to an increase in consumer broadband customers. During a gala dinner, the CEO of du, Fahad Al Hassawi, accepted the Best Operator-Middle East award on behalf of the company.

du was honored with three more awards as Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer, accepted the award for Best Smart Infrastructure Management/Solution, highlighting du's expertise in optimizing smart solution to maximize the efficiency of the infrastructure. Jasim AlAwadi, Chief ICT Officer (Acting), accepted the awards for Best Regional Cloud Provider and Best Digital Government Initiative, showcasing du's commitment provide the best advanced technologies to drive digital transformation across various sectors.

The awards celebrated du's commitment to delivering exceptional services and solutions to its customers.“We are extremely proud to receive these accolades at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of du.“These awards are a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional services and solutions to our customers in the Middle East. We remain dedicated to driving innovation, empowering businesses and government entities, and fuelling the region's digital transformation journey.”

du's innovative Smart Infrastructure Management Solution enables organizations to confidently move to the cloud, accelerates cloud adoption, and ensures optimized performance and trust. With its comprehensive approach and successful partnerships with major cloud providers, du was a top contender for the Best Smart Infrastructure Management Solution in the Middle East award.

du's recognition in the Best Regional Cloud Provider Middle East category is testament to its recent major milestone in empowering Dubai's government entities with secure cloud computing services through the 'Dubai Digital Cloud' platform. In partnership with Digital Dubai and Dubai Digital Authority (DDA), du launched an advanced du cloud platform within the Dubai Digital Cloud, offering enhanced functionalities, better performance, and cost optimisation for government agencies in Dubai.

The du cloud platform introduces automated and orchestrated services, offering a marketplace with a self-service portal, service management automation, and reporting capabilities. It is compliant with the Government-Cloud Policy and Standards, scalable, supports bare metal platforms, and provides the option to broker with Hyperscalers, making it ideal for various workloads. Further, du's collaboration with Microsoft Azure aims to fuel innovation, drive digital transformation, and deliver advanced solutions in AI, sustainability, and cybersecurity.

du's collaboration with Dubai Municipality to transform the parks and recreation sector earned the company the Best Digital Government Initiative-Middle East award for an ICT digital platform designed exclusively for entities involved in recreation and wellness. This revolutionary platform, pioneered by Dubai Municipality, offers ticketless entry, streamlines identity management processes, and provides a seamless and convenient experience for park visitors.

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE's economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.