Kyrgyzstan Imports 3.2 Billion Kilowatt-Hours Of Electricity In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Electricity imports in 2023 amounted to 3.2 billion
kilowatt-hours. Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev
announced at a press conference, Azernews reports,
citing 24 News Agency.
Agreements have been concluded with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and
Russia.
According to Taalaibek Ibraev, in January-October, 10,671
billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were supplied to the network
of NES of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, which is 871.1 million more than in
2022, when the figure was 9,800 billion kilowatt-hours.
((Electricity losses in networks of 0.4-35 kilovolts of PES for
January - October 2023 amounted to 10.29 percent, or 1,097.9
billion kilowatt-hours, which is 0.82 percent less than the
standard. Technical losses of electricity in networks of 110-500
kilovolts amounted to 698.34 million kilowatt-hours, or 5.35
percent,)) the Minister of Energy told.
