Kyrgyzstan Imports 3.2 Billion Kilowatt-Hours Of Electricity In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Electricity imports in 2023 amounted to 3.2 billion kilowatt-hours. Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev announced at a press conference, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

Agreements have been concluded with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Russia.

According to Taalaibek Ibraev, in January-October, 10,671 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were supplied to the network of NES of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, which is 871.1 million more than in 2022, when the figure was 9,800 billion kilowatt-hours.

((Electricity losses in networks of 0.4-35 kilovolts of PES for January - October 2023 amounted to 10.29 percent, or 1,097.9 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 0.82 percent less than the standard. Technical losses of electricity in networks of 110-500 kilovolts amounted to 698.34 million kilowatt-hours, or 5.35 percent,)) the Minister of Energy told.