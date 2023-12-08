Ukraine Supports Steps By Azerbaijan And Armenia To Normalize Bilateral Relations - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Ukraine's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the Joint Statement of the
Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia issued
on December 7, 2023, regarding the agreement between the two
countries on the political dialogue and confidence-building
measures, the Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Ukraine supports steps by Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize
bilateral relations. We are committed to their sovereignty and
territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.
Ukraine supports the final settlement of Azerbaijani-Armenian
conflict through peaceful and diplomatic means," the Ministry
said.
Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking
tangible steps towards building confidence between two
countries.
Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military
servicemen.
In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture
of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani
military servicemen.
As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the
bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the
Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other
countries within the Eastern European Group will also support
Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic
of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern
European Group COP Bureau membership.
