Ukraine Supports Steps By Azerbaijan And Armenia To Normalize Bilateral Relations - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the Joint Statement of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia issued on December 7, 2023, regarding the agreement between the two countries on the political dialogue and confidence-building measures, the Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Ukraine supports steps by Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize bilateral relations. We are committed to their sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. Ukraine supports the final settlement of Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict through peaceful and diplomatic means," the Ministry said.

Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.