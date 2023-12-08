National Art Museum To Display Art Works By Eminent Artist

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The National Art Museum will display art pieces by the holder of
the Shohrat Order, People's Artist Tofig Aghababayev on December
8.
Timed to the 95th anniversary of the artist, the exhibition
"Dialogue with Time" includes 50 art works from the collections of
the National Art Museum, the State Art Gallery and the Khazar
Museum Center, Azernews reports. Among them are
works of decorative and applied art made of glass and ceramics,
graphics, etc.
Portraits of such figures of state, literature, art and science
as Shah Ismail Khatai, General Aliaga Shikhlinsky, Muhammad Fuzuli,
Ilyas Efendiyev, Rasim Babayev, Izzet Orujeva, Absheron landscapes,
paintings with folklore motifs, a ceramic triptych "Azerbaijani
Lyrics" and other glass and ceramic products make it possible to
trace the artist's large and multifaceted creative path, which
began in the 1950s.
Tofig Aghababayev made a significant contribution to Azerbaijani
art, creating highly artistic and expressive works in such genres
as portrait, landscape, and thematic still life. The exhibition of
the outstanding artist will last until January 10, 2024.
Founded in 1937, National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs
some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western
Europe.
Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the
museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can
see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German and Polish masters
of brush.
The museum also attaches great importance to international
partnership.
The National Art Museum has recently signed a memorandum of
cooperation with the Georgian National Art Museum.
The memorandum reflects such areas of activity as exhibition
exchange; holding conferences, seminars, training related to museum
work; exchange of experience in the protection, conservation and
restoration of movable cultural property, creation of electronic
catalogs; cooperation within the framework of international
programs and projects, etc.
Earlier, the National Art Museum started cooperation with the
Aegean University in Izmir,Turkiye.
The partnership aimed at strengthening cultural ties and
promoting relations between the two countries.
