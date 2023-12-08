National Art Museum To Display Art Works By Eminent Artist

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Art Museum will display art pieces by the holder of the Shohrat Order, People's Artist Tofig Aghababayev on December 8.

Timed to the 95th anniversary of the artist, the exhibition "Dialogue with Time" includes 50 art works from the collections of the National Art Museum, the State Art Gallery and the Khazar Museum Center, Azernews reports. Among them are works of decorative and applied art made of glass and ceramics, graphics, etc.

Portraits of such figures of state, literature, art and science as Shah Ismail Khatai, General Aliaga Shikhlinsky, Muhammad Fuzuli, Ilyas Efendiyev, Rasim Babayev, Izzet Orujeva, Absheron landscapes, paintings with folklore motifs, a ceramic triptych "Azerbaijani Lyrics" and other glass and ceramic products make it possible to trace the artist's large and multifaceted creative path, which began in the 1950s.

Tofig Aghababayev made a significant contribution to Azerbaijani art, creating highly artistic and expressive works in such genres as portrait, landscape, and thematic still life. The exhibition of the outstanding artist will last until January 10, 2024.

Founded in 1937, National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German and Polish masters of brush.

The museum also attaches great importance to international partnership.

The National Art Museum has recently signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Georgian National Art Museum.

The memorandum reflects such areas of activity as exhibition exchange; holding conferences, seminars, training related to museum work; exchange of experience in the protection, conservation and restoration of movable cultural property, creation of electronic catalogs; cooperation within the framework of international programs and projects, etc.

Earlier, the National Art Museum started cooperation with the Aegean University in Izmir,Turkiye.

The partnership aimed at strengthening cultural ties and promoting relations between the two countries.