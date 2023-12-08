Happiest Minds Recognized As Procurement Organization Of The Year At The CPO Awards 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, Dec 7, 2023: Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been recognized as 'Procurement Organization of the Year' at the 8th Annual ISM-INDIA Conference and CPO Awards 2023.



ISM India recognizes and celebrates the outstanding collaborative efforts of individuals and teams in procurement and supply chain excellence. From around 18 submissions from IT companies, Happiest Minds has secured the title 'Procurement Organization of the Year'. This award showcases the overall excellence of the organization in undertaking the most successful project. In addition to this, it has also been lauded for 'Excellence in Supply Chain Initiatives'.



Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds said, "This prestigious award mirrors the unwavering dedication and outstanding efforts of our talented team. It affirms our commitment to excellence in the field. I extend my gratitude to our team members and stakeholders who have played a pivotal role in making this achievement possible. Being awarded the 'Procurement Organization of the Year' has motivated us to set higher benchmarks and attain new milestones."



Sriranga Krish, Vice President, Happiest Minds said, "Our matured procurement processes and strong internal approval processes have helped us to achieve this. While we are working on further strengthening our internal processes, this award has really motivated us to look at higher levels. My appreciation to the entire team for exhibiting their good negotiation skills and combined efforts that have led us to attain this accolade."



Happiest Minds has won multiple accolades including The Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance (2022) and Business Excellence (2021).



About Happiest Minds Technologies



Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EdTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work CertifiedTM company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Middle East.

