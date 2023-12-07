Gleneagles Hospital Johor Leads The Way In Neuro-Innovation At The 2023 Mynis Annual Scientific Meeting

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 8 December 2023 - Gleneagles Hospital Johor (GHJ), in collaboration with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Johor Branch, and Malaysia Neurointerventional Society (MyNIS), successfully hosted the "2023 Neuroconference: MyNIS Annual Scientific Meeting'' on the 2nd and 3rd of December. This two-day event provided a dynamic platform for professionals across various medical disciplines.





From left to right, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Khairul Azmi Abd Kadir, President of MyNIS, Dr. Kamal Amzan, CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Johor, Dr. Md Yuzairif Md Yusof, Consultant Neurointerventional Radiologist of Gleneagles Hospital Johor.

The event was attended by over 70 participants made up of physicians specialising in interventional radiology, radiology, emergency medicine, neurosurgery, primary care, and neuroscience, tackled the evolving landscape of stroke management, and was inaugurated by Dr. Kamal Amzan, CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Johor, setting the stage for an intellectually stimulating experience.



Through his speech, Dr Kamal emphasised on the importance of this annual conference, which is held in order to address the healthcare challenges posed by an ageing population and rising non-communicable Diseases (NCDs).



“By investing in the education and training of new professionals in interventional neurology, we take a proactive step towards reducing premature morbidities and mortalities associated with neurological disorders” He said.



“This is not just about healthcare; it's about maintaining the productivity and vitality of our workforce and ensuring the well-being of our society.” Dr Kamal added.



The agendas encompassed crucial aspects such as patient care, extended treatment windows, early identification and triage, regional planning, intracranial haemorrhage management, and the latest research and guidelines for thrombectomy.



The event was kicked off with a welcome address by Dr. Md Yuzairif Md Yusof, Consultant Neurointerventional Radiologist of Gleneagles Hospital Johor, followed by an opening speech by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Khairul Azmi Abd Kadir, President of MyNIS who celebrated the society's historic progress.



"In its nascent stages, MyNIS encountered challenges, ranging from funding to resources. However, the unwavering passion and dedication of our founding members propelled the society forward," Dr. Khairul Azmi said.



“Today, MyNIS stands as a beacon of success, showcasing how commitment, innovation, and collaboration can reshape the landscape of neurointerventional medicine,” he added.



The event showcased two specialised tracks: a neurointervention track delving into acute stroke, aneurysm, spinal Dural AV fistula and AVM, as well as a masterclass in stroke.



Day two continued with a hands-on workshop at Gleneagles Hospital Johor, offering participants an immersive experience on procedures, such as Thrombectomy and flow diversion at the Angiographic labs on the ground floor and level 2 of the hospital.



Gleneagles Hospital Johor stood at the forefront of neurological advancements, consistently spearheading initiatives like the 2023 Neuroconference to facilitate dialogue and collaboration among experts. The hospital remained committed to hosting such events, fostering an environment where innovative ideas flourished, with the goal of bettering the landscape of medical expertise.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Gleneagles Hospital Johor (GHJ) A premier tertiary hospital located in Johor, Malaysia, Gleneagles Hospital Johor is a mere 20-minute drive from the Singapore-Tuas checkpoint, right at the heart of Medini's Lifestyle precinct. GHJ is home to some of the most advanced medical technologies and procedures available such as:

● PET CT (FDG & Gallium) - the first outside Klang Valley with Gallium and the second one in Johor with FDG to complement the hospital's Cancer Centre.

● CORI - A robotic surgical system designed to assist surgeons in performing minimally invasive orthopaedic procedures, particularly for knee and hip surgeries.

● ESWL - Treatment of kidney stones and ureteral stones through a non-invasive, day-surgery, with higher precision using Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL).

● Linear Accelerator Elekta Synergy equipped with Catalyst HD - The latest Radiotherapy system with 3-Dimensional Radiation Therapy (3DRT), Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) and Volumetric Arc Therapy (MAT) which provides more accurate delivery, shortens treatment time and lowers overall dose of radiation.

● Davinci Xi - The da Vinci® Surgical System is a robotic surgical system that uses a minimally invasive surgical approach. It features multiple arms that can perform manoeuvres and rotations beyond the natural ability of the human hand.

About Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) MMA is the association with the largest number of doctors in the country. Formed in 1959, it currently has more than 10,000 members. It is the main representative body for all registered medical practitioners including specialists and general practitioners, medical and house officers, as well as medical students from the private and public sectors. MMA recognizes its educational role in influencing health policies in the community, including the prevention of disease, promotion of healthy lifestyles, protection of the environment, and personal responsibility for health. It also strives to find innovative approaches and solutions that balance the delivery of high-quality care with cost-effective practices, ensuring accessibility and sustainability for all individuals. About Malaysian Neurointerventional Society (MyNIS) Founded in 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian Neurointerventional Society (MyNIS) strives for advancements in the realm of neurointerventional procedures in the country. Initiated through the collaborative efforts of visionary neurologists, interventional radiologists, and neurosurgeons, MyNIS aimed to create a dedicated platform for knowledge exchange and expertise in neurointervention within Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

