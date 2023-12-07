US Welcomes Joint Statement Of Azerbaijan And Armenia - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The United States
welcomes the announcement by Armenia and Azerbaijan of the release
of two Azerbaijani and thirty-two Armenian detainees, US State
Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said, Trend reports.
“This commitment represents an important confidence building
measure as the sides work to finalize a peace agreement and
normalize relations. We commend Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan for their joint efforts to
lay the groundwork for a more peaceful and prosperous future for
the people of the South Caucasus. The United States will continue
to strongly support efforts to reach a durable and dignified
peace,” the statement said.
Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking
tangible steps towards building confidence between two
countries.
Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military
servicemen.
In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture
of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani
military servicemen.
As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the
bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the
Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other
countries within the Eastern European Group will also support
Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic
of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern
European Group COP Bureau membership.
The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan will
continue their discussions regarding the implementation of more
confidence building measures, effective in the near future and call
on the international community to support their efforts that will
contribute to building mutual trust between two countries and will
positively impact the entire South Caucasus region.
