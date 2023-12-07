AFC Asian Cup 2023 Trophy Experience Kicks Off In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup 2023 trophy experience will kick off in Qatar this weekend.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the official trophy up close at select venues.

Supporters will be able to take commemorative photographs with the trophy and meet the tournament's mascots - Saboog, Tmbki, Freha, Zkriti and Traeneh.

The trophy will be at Place Vendome Mall on Friday, December 8, from 4pm to 8pm and then at the Mall of Qatar on Saturday, December 9, from 4pm to 8pm.

Additional public stops will be available in the coming weeks in the lead up to the tournament, which will be announced on the AFC Asian Cup 2023 social media channels.

Qatar is set to host the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011.

Twenty-four of the continent's best teams will compete for the continent's most prestigious football title. A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

