UK Retailer Primark Orders Rs 2000 Cr Worth Supply From Tiruppur Cluster

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tiruppur, Dec 7 (KNN) Primark, a leading retail store in UK has been sourcing knitted garments from Tiruppur for more than 25 years and has currently placed orders worth almost Rs 2,000 crore in the Tiruppur Cluster, said Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) on Wednesday.

Their environment social governance team met the office bearers of TEA on Wednesday to discuss sustainability norms.

K.M. Subramaniam, President of TEA welcomed the Primark executives and explained the achievements of Tiruppur cluster and the contribution of TEA in upliftment of Tiruppur.

V. Elangovan, Vice President informed them that TEA has relaunched Tiruppur Stakeholders Forum (TSF) and its main objective is to solve problems of the industry in one platform.

Presenting a detailed presentation, Kumar Duraiswamy, Joint Secretary of TEA delved into the proactive steps taken by TEA in solving Migrant Labour problems and measures taken to handle problems of labour during Covid period.

He also highlighted the ESG initiatives adopted by the Tiruppur cluster. K. Mezhiselvan, Executive Committee Member of TEA also participated.

On behalf of Primark, Ruth Martin appreciated TEA for the positive initiatives taken towards achieving sustainability norms.

She made a presentation on how the UK Retailer is concerned about fulfilment of all ESG norms in all factories who produce garments for Primark.

(KNN Bureau)