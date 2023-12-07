Goldieblox And Discovery Education Partner To Bring Chemistry To High School Classrooms Nationwide With New Immersive Learning Experience On Roblox

(MENAFN- 3BL) Charlotte, N.C., December 7, 2023 /3BL/ - GoldieBlox and Discovery Education today announced a new education initiative – Maker High . Maker High offers an immersive learning experience hosted on Roblox for educators to teach chemistry in middle and high school classrooms.

Maker High is a new experience on Roblox from the award-winning GoldieBlox team that leverages the power of gamified learning to deeply engage learners in chemistry. Maker High features Chem Lab Escape , a virtual escape room set in a chemistry lab where high school students explore core concepts of chemistry through dynamic gameplay. Chem Lab Escape empowers students to solve challenges such as combining elements and solutions to create chemical reactions and adding and removing heat energy to water to navigate an obstacle course. Accompanying student-driven activities and hands-on investigations are aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards and facilitate instruction around particle motion and the types of chemical reactions. Resources from Maker High, including the Chem Lab Escape, pair digital media with easy-to-follow instructions and are simple to incorporate into any lesson plan and learning environment.

"GoldieBlox has over a decade's worth of experience making STEM fun and inclusive, especially for girls who have been traditionally excluded from STEM fields. Maker High empowers students to understand and master STEM concepts. Maker High makes learning fun by meeting students where they already are: on Roblox. Every detail of these resources thoughtfully designed to strike that hard-to-reach balance of entertainment and academic rigor, all while delivering the learning content in an accessible, inclusive way,” said Debbie Sterling, CEO and Founder of GoldieBlox.“We hope teachers and students come back to play again and again to build upon their STEM skills.”

GoldieBlox is a Roblox Community Fund (RCF) grantee. Established in 2021, RCF offers grants to educational organizations and developers to enable the creation of innovative learning experiences and curriculum leveraging the platform in immersive and compelling ways.

Learn more about Maker High at href="" discoveryeducatio or within Discovery Education Experience , the award-winning K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators with an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

“Research shows that game-based learning proves an effective teaching tool in an educator's toolbox. We're proud to team up with GoldieBlox to bring chemistry to life through Maker High on Roblox,” said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit , and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter) , LinkedIn, Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

