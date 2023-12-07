Unlocking Business Potential With Online Sales And Delivery Services

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The rise of online shopping, propelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, has made home delivery a norm. An inDrive survey reveals that 30% to 60% of delivery service users receive store-bought goods at their doorstep.

For businesses lacking an online presence, such as small cafes, grocery stores, and family-run farm product manufacturers, embracing online sales could lead to growth and increased profits.

Online Sales: A Gateway to Business Expansion

In 2022, e-commerce accounted for 19% of global sales, a number expected to reach 25% by 2027. While traditional sales prevail, online platforms offer new customer segments and convenience, potentially boosting sales and allowing businesses to reach beyond their physical location.

Accessible Online Sales Platforms

Businesses without websites can easily enter e-commerce through online marketplaces, catering to both end-users and B2B transactions. Registration is straightforward, requiring only product details.

Social media platforms, used by 44% of shoppers weekly on Instagram alone, provide diverse promotional opportunities and direct customer engagement.

Messenger services like WhatsApp also serve as effective sales channels, with specialized business accounts facilitating company-client communication.

The Importance of Efficient Delivery

Regardless of the sales channel, prompt and reliable delivery is essential.

Enhancing Offline Sales with Delivery

Even local businesses with a loyal customer base, such as delicatessens, can benefit from courier services by offering home delivery convenience.

Service-based businesses like laundries, tailors, and electronics repair shops can utilize couriers for customer pickups and returns, adding value to their offerings.

For larger items, freight delivery becomes indispensable, providing a cost-effective alternative to in-house transportation.

Benefits of Outsourced Delivery Services

Outsourcing delivery to couriers or freight services can lead to up to 40% savings on transport costs. It also ensures scalability during high-demand periods, reducing delivery failures and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Selecting the Right Courier or Freight Delivery Service for Your Business

For small to mid-sized businesses like cafes, flower shops, furniture stores, or boutique brands, partnering with a logistics firm or using an on-demand delivery app are viable options. The latter often proves more cost-effective and flexible, eliminating the need for contracts and fixed schedules.

Key Considerations for Delivery Services:



Online Tracking : Ensure the service offers online delivery tracking and allows sharing this information with customers or partners.

Vehicle Selection : Identify the appropriate delivery method (foot, motorcycle, and car) or freight vehicle (trucks, pickups, heavy trucks) and verify the service's available options. Some apps provide a diverse fleet, including tow trucks.

Service Quality : Review the provider's ratings and feedback. Subpar service or delivery issues can negatively impact your business reputation. Cost-Effectiveness : Confirm that delivery costs are reasonable and won't deter customers. Look for apps that enable price negotiation with drivers for the best deals.