Softserve APAC CTO Wen Huang Honored As Executive Of The Year, Technology By Singapore Business Review

SBR is a leading business magazine that offers critical insights and analysis on business trends, economic policies, and corporate news in Singapore and the broader Asia-Pacific region. The SBR Management Excellence Awards is an esteemed award program dedicated to recognizing Singapore's most exceptional business leaders. Huang's recognition reflects his exemplary leadership and an acknowledgment of SoftServe's collaborative culture and strategic vision driving the company's growth and client success in APAC.

'Wen's strategic acumen has propelled SoftServe's growth in the APAC market,' said SoftServe APAC President John King. 'He has made an indelible imprint on the tech sector here.'

Huang spearheaded the Quantum Bootcamp this July, partnering with over a dozen government and private organizations. This initiative provided a practical learning platform for up-and-coming tech leaders and professionals while demystifying quantum computing. Huang's leadership in this initiative underscores his commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation, key traits recognized by the SBR executive award.

In addition to his work with Quantum, Huang has been instrumental in developing strategic partnerships and nurturing tech talent within Singapore, further contributing to SoftServe's culture of excellence. His mentorship and skill development focus has attracted professionals from the world's most prestigious tech and consulting firms, fortifying SoftServe's renowned capabilities and reinforcing Singapore's position as a premier global technology hub.

To discover more about SoftServe's transformative projects and our thought leadership in technology, talent, and trends, visit here .

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

SoftServe