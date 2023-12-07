OECD Supporting Azerbaijan With Economic Dimensions Of Water Management

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is supporting Azerbaijan with the economic and financial dimensions of water management, OECD told Trend .

A source at the OECD said that the following key outcomes were discussed at the latest meeting towards water's role as an instrument of green growth:

- The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources committed to revise and finalize the country's water strategy, promoting alignment with the EU

- Water Framework Directive and the guiding principles of Integrated Water Resources Management.

- To finalise the delineation of basin districts and create an enabling environment for the enhanced application of the basin management approach through River Basin Management Plans.

- The need for the application of prioritized and equitable water allocation with due attention to ecosystem flow needs and environmental flows and supported by flexible economic instruments.

- Agreement for water users to consider the economic dimensions of water to ensure the benefits and costs of water management are properly evaluated.

- Support for furthering transboundary cooperation through, for example, increased and joint water monitoring and information sharing.

- A commitment to revisit the current approach and legal framework for managing water and environmental data to make it more accessible to national stakeholders.

