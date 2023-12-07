OECD Supporting Azerbaijan With Economic Dimensions Of Water Management

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Organization
for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is supporting
Azerbaijan with the economic and financial dimensions of water
management, OECD told Trend .
A source at the OECD said that the following key outcomes were
discussed at the latest meeting towards water's role as an
instrument of green growth:
- The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources committed to
revise and finalize the country's water strategy, promoting
alignment with the EU
- Water Framework Directive and the guiding principles of
Integrated Water Resources Management.
- To finalise the delineation of basin districts and create an
enabling environment for the enhanced application of the basin
management approach through River Basin Management Plans.
- The need for the application of prioritized and equitable
water allocation with due attention to ecosystem flow needs and
environmental flows and supported by flexible economic
instruments.
- Agreement for water users to consider the economic dimensions
of water to ensure the benefits and costs of water management are
properly evaluated.
- Support for furthering transboundary cooperation through, for
example, increased and joint water monitoring and information
sharing.
- A commitment to revisit the current approach and legal
framework for managing water and environmental data to make it more
accessible to national stakeholders.
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107551493
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.