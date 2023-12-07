Second Trial Of Armenian Saboteur Detained In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The second trial
in the criminal case of Armenian saboteur Gagik Voskanyan, detained
in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, has started, Trend reports.
The trial is chaired by Ganja Court on Grave Crimes Judge
Abdulla Mammadov.
The first trial was held on December 4.
Members of Armenian armed formations illegally crossed the state
border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with firearms and ammunition
on August 16 at around 11:00 (GMT+4) with the intent of violating
Azerbaijan's public security, inciting national enmity, causing
harm to people's health, and destroying important property. They
opened fire with firearms on Azerbaijani servicemen in the
territory of Istisu village in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district. A
member of the sabotage organization was apprehended by Azerbaijani
Armed Forces personnel, and weapons and ammunition were taken from
him.
Voskanyan, a member of Armenian armed formations, was detained
and brought to responsibility as an accused under articles 206.3.2
(smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons by
prior agreement), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed with the
use of firearms by a group of persons by prior agreement), 228.2. 1
(illegal acquisition, transportation, storage of firearms by a
group of persons by prior conspiracy), 283.2.1 (committing with the
use of force actions knowingly aimed at inciting ethnic hatred) and
318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of
Azerbaijan with the use of force by a group of persons by prior
conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the
court chose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest against
him.
