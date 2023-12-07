Second Trial Of Armenian Saboteur Detained In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The second trial in the criminal case of Armenian saboteur Gagik Voskanyan, detained in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, has started, Trend reports.

The trial is chaired by Ganja Court on Grave Crimes Judge Abdulla Mammadov.

The first trial was held on December 4.

Members of Armenian armed formations illegally crossed the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with firearms and ammunition on August 16 at around 11:00 (GMT+4) with the intent of violating Azerbaijan's public security, inciting national enmity, causing harm to people's health, and destroying important property. They opened fire with firearms on Azerbaijani servicemen in the territory of Istisu village in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district. A member of the sabotage organization was apprehended by Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel, and weapons and ammunition were taken from him.

Voskanyan, a member of Armenian armed formations, was detained and brought to responsibility as an accused under articles 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed with the use of firearms by a group of persons by prior agreement), 228.2. 1 (illegal acquisition, transportation, storage of firearms by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), 283.2.1 (committing with the use of force actions knowingly aimed at inciting ethnic hatred) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the use of force by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the court chose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest against him.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel