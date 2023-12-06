Eaton Awarded Contract To Help Miami-Dade County Improve Sustainability, Resilience And Safety Of Critical Wastewater Treatment Facility

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Contract valued at approximately $15 million will support new electrical distribution facility in South District Wastewater Treatment Plant Project will enable continuous operation during severe storms and incorporates sustainable practices and resilient design to maximize asset lifespan and resource conservation

PITTSBURGH, December 6, 2023 /3BL/ - Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced it is providing approximately $15 million in electrical distribution, control solutions and engineering services to support a new electrical distribution facility at the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department's (WASD) South District Wastewater Treatment Plant. The project will enable the department to provide a resilient response in the event of power failure by incorporating facility hardening and design measures to protect assets against severe weather like hurricanes.

The Miami-Dade WASD is undertaking a significant capacity expansion of its South District Wastewater Treatment plant with a total program investment of $600 million, which represents the first substantial capacity expansion for the plant since the 1990s. Once completed, the plant's permitted treatment capacity will increase by 16%-from 112.5 to 131 million gallons per day (MGD)-and will increase the facility's wet weather (peak) flow capacity from 285 MGD to 305 MGD. Eaton's solutions will help the county energize new and existing treatment processes to maintain a more robust and resilient facility.

Eaton is working with local electrical contractor American Electric of Miami, Inc. and general contractor PCL Construction on the project, which is expected to be complete by 2025.

“With these critical projects that future-proof our infrastructure, we are safeguarding the public's health and positively positioning our county's economy and environment to thrive today, and decades to come,” said WASD director Roy Coley.

“For decades, we've worked closely with Miami-Dade County to support safe, reliable and energy efficient wastewater treatment,” said Charles Geisbert, senior vice president and general manager of Eaton's Power Distribution Controls and Assemblies division.“Backed by the industry's broadest range of arc-flash safety solutions and an expert knowledge of the county's wastewater treatment operations, we're proud to help the department advance their environmental compliance and upgrade projects.”

The project relies on a wide range of Eaton's intelligent power management solutions including transformers, arc-resistant medium- and low-voltage switchgear, medium-voltage motor controls, motor control centers, switchboards, and panelboards. The facility will also incorporate Eaton's intelligent switching devices to help maintain critical uptime during unplanned outages. Additionally, Eaton will provide the municipality with turnkey electrical engineering services, power system studies, and onsite equipment and maintenance training.

U.S. government agencies have relied on Eaton to advance sustainable, resilient electrical infrastructure projects for decades. Today, Eaton is ready to accelerate federal initiatives with its longstanding government taskforce and more than 26,000 U.S.-based employees located across 253 facilities. Steady investments in its U.S. operations and manufacturing base support increased demand for the company's solutions powering federal electrification projects.

Learn more about Eaton's solutions for water and wastewater treatment plants .

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit Eaton . Follow us on LinkedIn .

