Another Company Receives Resident Status In Azerbaijan's Pirallahi Industrial Park

Caucasus Manufacturing Operations received the status of a resident
of Azerbaijan's Pirallahi Industrial Park, Trend reports.
According to the Agency for Development of Economic Zones of
Azerbaijan, thus the number of residents of the industrial park has
reached 6.
The company will produce high quality medicines in 42 names and
various forms (pills, capsules, gelatin capsules, powder
suspension, syrup, etc.) and dosage on the territory of 7.8
hectares of the industrial complex.
The enterprise with an investment cost of 59.3 million manat
will employ 165 people. The enterprise with annual production
capacity of 50 million packages will be built within the framework
of trilateral cooperation between "Azerbaijan Investment Company",
"Gen İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş." and "Sia
Pharmaceuticals" of Türkiye.
