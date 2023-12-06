Kuwait's PAM Organizes Career Day For Jobseeker With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Public Authority of Manpower arranged with Kuwait Finance House a career day for people with disabilities who have undergraduate, diploma or secondary school to work in private sector, it was held in the headquarter.

This step is a confirmation to their support to provide jobs opportunities for national cadres who have disabilities to work in the banking sector in cooperation with KFH, as well as have more opportunities to work in private sector, in which is compatible with the ambitions and qualifications of job-seekers, said (PAM) in a statement.

It stressed that people with disabilities are huge and equally important in our society, also, working on provide more opportunities to use their skills and potentials in these jobs.

The career day consist of an overview of the jobs and job interviews for jobseekers in KFH. (end)

