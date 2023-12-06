WISH In Partnership With WHO In Lead Up To 2024 Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, has announced that the WISH 2024 summit will take place in Doha on November 13 and 14, 2024.

Across two days, more than 2,000 health policymakers, innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers and practitioners will convene at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) to look for innovative solutions to some of the world's biggest health challenges.



WISH 2024 will be the seventh edition of WISH – an event now firmly established as a vital event on the global health calendar.

Following high-level discussions between H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of QF, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), WISH will be entering into a strategic partnership with the WHO in the lead up to WISH 2024.

This formalises an ongoing relationship between the WHO and WISH over recent years.

Central to the partnership will be three WHO-led collaborative research projects, generating evidence-based reports for in/depth discussion at next November's event.

These reports will focus on topics needing the urgent attention of the global health community, underscoring a joint commitment to improve policy and practice.

Additionally, local and international partners will work with WISH to develop reports for the summit on a range of issues in areas such as health systems, ethics, physical health, and mental health.

WISH 2024 will continue to emphasise the need for regional perspectives on global health and the importance of translating research into solutions with real-world impact.

WISH CEO Sultana Afdhal was joined by Dr. Tedros at a ceremony to sign a collaboration agreement between WISH and WHO on December 4.

The ceremony was witnessed by H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, who, in addition to being Minister of Public Health, is the current Chair of the World Health Organization's Executive Board. The WHO will be joining the Ministry of Public Health as WISH's strategic partners, with the Ministry having supported WISH since the first summit ten years ago.

Sultana Afdhal said:“We are delighted to share that we will be back with WISH 2024 next November; we remain committed to creating a platform where evidence-based research can inform global health practices. It is an honour to welcome Dr. Tedros to the WISH 2024 launch, to share news of our strategic partnership, and to share our vision for a healthier, more equitable world.”

WISH announced that the three collaborative projects to be undertaken will focus on the elimination of tuberculosis, palliative care, and the protection of health in armed conflict.

Dr Tedros expressed his appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, for the new partnership and said:“Our expanding collaboration with WISH builds on a track record of impact and will further demonstrate our joint resolve to tackle pressing global health issues, including tuberculosis, palliative care and protecting health in armed conflict. We look forward to contributing to the evidence base and are very much committed to the partnership.”