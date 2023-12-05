Qatar, Saudi Arabia Hold Bilateral Discussions On Air Transport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Riyadh: A bilateral session was held between the civil aviation authorities of the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2023) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Mohammed Falah Al Hajri, in charge of managing Civil Aviation Authority, met with President of the Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Duailj.
The discussions included topics such as developing air transport rights, expanding flight networks between the two countries, enhancing cooperation in civil aviation, and strengthening joint relations and coordination between the two sisterly countries in international and regional organizations related to civil aviation.
Mohammed Falah Al Hajri expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for the excellent organization of this international event.
