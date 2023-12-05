Crown Prince Commends Foreign Ministry For Representing Jordan's Positions Internationally

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Monday commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates' diplomats and employees in representing Jordan and its positions internationally, especially during the current exceptional conditions.

During a visit to the ministry's premises and a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Crown Prince Hussein said Jordanian diplomacy has an active role in highlighting the Kingdom's messaging and positions, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, on Arab, regional and international issues, according to a Royal Court statement.

The meeting covered Jordan's diplomatic efforts in dealing with the situation in Gaza, with His Royal Highness reaffirming the Kingdom's position in calling for ending the war on Gaza, rejecting displacement, allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid, and working towards a political solution to the Palestinian issue to reach peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

At the meeting, which also included a video call with Jordan's diplomatic missions, the Crown Prince said Jordanian embassies are homes for all Jordanian expatriates, highlighting their important role in promoting investment and tourism, which has suffered a decline due to regional developments, the statement said.

The Crown Prince listened to a briefing by Minister Safadi on the ministry's political and diplomatic efforts, and the role of Jordan's embassies in enhancing cooperation with Arab and friendly countries in service of national interests in various fields, especially in political, economic, and investment areas.

The minister stressed that Jordanian diplomacy, under the leadership of King Abdullah, is internationally regarded and has high stature, which is the culmination of Jordanian and Hashemite efforts and steadfast positions over the past 100 years, rooted in mutual respect, and keenness on working towards regional security, stability and peace, as well as enhancing joint Arab action and efficient international cooperation that fulfils Jordan's aspirations and national interests, according to the statement.

Jordanian Ambassador to Palestine Issam Bdour gave a briefing via telepresence on the readiness of the Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank to provide medical services to the Palestinians.

The Crown Prince visited the ministry's Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate, and listened to a briefing by its director, Sufyan Qudah, on the directorate's operations centre's duties, including responding to developments that emerge in any country that experiences wars, catastrophes and crises.

Qudah added that the centre's mandate includes following up on the conditions of Jordanians abroad, in coordination with Jordan's embassies, during critical conditions and providing assistance to them to ensure their safety and security.

In addition, Qudah highlighted the ministry's efforts, in partnership with other entities, to evacuate Jordanians from Gaza since the eruption of the war, and follow up on those residing there.

According to the ministry's figures, 881 Jordanians registered in the centre's database reside in Gaza, 458 of whom were evacuated.

Jordan has 59 diplomatic missions around the world, and non-resident diplomatic representation in 87 countries.