Investment Management Giant Selects Egain To Modernize Knowledge Management

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sunnyvale, CA (December 5, 2023): eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the knowledge automation platform for customer engagement, announced that a global investment management company has selected eGain Knowledge HubTM to transform experiences for thousands of contact center agents, financial advisors, and knowledge authors.



Investment management CX has been stuck on a plateau six years in a row, according to the Forrester CX Index. Saddled with a legacy system, the company's investor services staff were struggling to find the answer needle in long, complex documents across silos when responding to customer queries. Meanwhile, knowledge authors were hopelessly backlogged with knowledge curation and content maintenance tasks -a vexing issue in regulated sectors where businesses annually churn out thousands of“correct” long-form documents that are not“consumable” for customer service purposes.



Impressed with eGain's best-in-class knowledge management functionality, cutting edge AI capabilities, and a great experience it had with eGain's unique, risk-free production pilot-Innovation in 30 DaysTM-the company selected eGain. Client's advisors will use AI guidance to find contextual answers to customer queries across transactions, procedures, and investment advice. The solution will ensure compliance in interactions, role-based access, and archival.



“Effective knowledge must be correct, consumable, and compliant in financial services,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.“We look forward to enabling easy experiences for their frontline employees.”



