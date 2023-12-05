Self Storage In Sumter, SC Sold By Midcoast Properties, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Capstone Self Storage, located in Sumter, SC to an out of state buyer. Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. Michael was able to bring the seller multiple offers for consideration during a time of increasing interest rates and uncertain market conditions.



Capstone Self Storage is located at 561 N. Pike East in Sumter, SC. The facility is situated on approximately 2.1 acres and consists of 84 standard drive-up units with 11,950 +/- RSF. The property is fenced and gated. The facility presented an opportunity for a new owner to increase occupancy, rental rates, and add amenities and potentially more storage units or outdoor parking.



Sumter is home to Shaw Air Force Base and is approximately 40 miles east of Columbia, SC, 47 miles southwest of Florence, SC, 95 miles west of Myrtle Beach, SC, and 100 miles northwest of Charleston, SC.



As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker price opinion.

For additional information visit or contact:



Michael Morrison

(803) 600-0602

Michael MidcoastProperties

MENAFN05122023003734003177ID1107540381