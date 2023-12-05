               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Meeting Between Antimonopoly & Consumer Market Control State Service & IDB


(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market under the Economy Ministry and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) held a meeting, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The meeting discussed the cooperation between the two institutions to expand the development of the halal ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the two institutions discussed the exchange of experience in the development of a halal ecosystem. Head of the State Service Mamed Abbasbeyli reported on measures taken in the field of quality infrastructure, as well as the work carried out within the framework of the "State Program for 2023-2025 on the adaptation of the national standardization system to international standards. Requirements". Special emphasis was placed on the measures implemented by the State Service for the development of halal-quality infrastructure in the country.

Farid Khan, Country Operations Manager, IDB, emphasized that the steps taken to strengthen quality infrastructure are commendable.

