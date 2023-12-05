Meeting Between Antimonopoly & Consumer Market Control State Service & IDB

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market under the
Economy Ministry and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) held a
meeting, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Economy.
The meeting discussed the cooperation between the two
institutions to expand the development of the halal ecosystem in
Azerbaijan.
Representatives of the two institutions discussed the exchange
of experience in the development of a halal ecosystem. Head of the
State Service Mamed Abbasbeyli reported on measures taken in the
field of quality infrastructure, as well as the work carried out
within the framework of the "State Program for 2023-2025 on the
adaptation of the national standardization system to international
standards. Requirements". Special emphasis was placed on the
measures implemented by the State Service for the development of
halal-quality infrastructure in the country.
Farid Khan, Country Operations Manager, IDB, emphasized that the
steps taken to strengthen quality infrastructure are
commendable.
