Man assaults tourists killing one, injuring two near Eiffel Tower

(MENAFN) A shocking incident unfolded near the iconic Eiffel Tower in central Paris on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and two injuries as a man attacked tourists. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the tragic outcome, revealing that a 26-year-old French national, already on the country's security watch list and known for mental health issues, was apprehended by police using a Taser stun gun.



The attack occurred around 7 PM on the Quai de Grenelle, just a few meters away from the Eiffel Tower, when the assailant targeted a tourist couple with a knife. Tragically, a German national lost their life in the assault. The assailant, in an attempt to flee, then engaged in a pursuit with police, wielding a hammer and attacking two more individuals before being successfully arrested.



Among the injured was a British man, as confirmed by the United Kingdom Foreign Office. An official statement from the office stated, "We are supporting a British man who was injured in Paris and are in contact with the local authorities."



The suspect's motivations further add a troubling dimension to the incident, as he reportedly shouted "Allahu akbar" during the attack. In subsequent interactions with the police, he expressed distress over the loss of Muslim lives in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Palestine, and Gaza. The revelation of the suspect's extremist rhetoric and concerns about global conflicts amplifies the gravity of the situation.



The French prosecutor's office has taken charge of the investigation into the incident, seeking to unravel the details surrounding the attacker's background, motive, and any potential accomplices. The attack, occurring less than eight months before Paris hosts the Olympic Games, raises pertinent questions about the city's security preparations for the global sporting event. With Paris envisioning an unprecedented opening ceremony on the Seine that could attract up to 600,000 spectators, the incident underscores the imperative for a thorough evaluation of security measures to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike.



