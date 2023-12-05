President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Implementation Of Energy Law

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval
of the implementation of the Law No. 1006-VIQ of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On Energy" dated October 24, 2023, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the
Republic of Azerbaijan within three months must prepare and submit
to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals to bring
the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and acts of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in line with the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On Energy".
In accordance with this law, it is necessary to approve within
five months the procedure for preparation, approval and control of
energy balance and inform the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan about it, as well as to solve other issues arising from
this law.
The full text of the decree is available here .
