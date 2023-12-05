(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Federal Geographic Information Center Launches the General Map of the UAE







December 5, 2023, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As the official reference for geographic information at the federal level and the authoritative body responsible for issuing official maps, the Federal Geographic Information Center proudly announces the launch of the General Map of the United Arab Emirates in both Arabic and English. This milestone symbolizes a commitment to geographical accuracy and national pride.



Part of an ongoing series of official maps developed in collaboration with relevant authorities, this initiative underscores the Center's dedication to providing a unified and reliable source of geographic information for the nation. The primary goal is to empower government and private entities with trustworthy official maps, fostering consistency and precision in spatial data utilization.



The Center urges all concerned entities and community members to incorporate the General Map of UAE into various platforms, including national and international forums, conferences, meetings, official websites and digital platforms, reports, research endeavors, and related projects.

Illustrating approved official borders, main road and train networks, and essential data, the UAE General Map serves as a comprehensive resource. It includes geographic names, contributing significantly to the historical and geographical heritage of the nation and enhancing its sense of national identity.



Government entities in the UAE can obtain hard copies of the general map by visiting the main office of the Federal Geographic Information Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Alternatively, direct contact with the center through official channels or access to the digital version of the Map on the FGIC website under 'Geospatial Products'.

This initiative forms a crucial part of the Center's strategic plan projects, designed to elevate the country's readiness index in the field of geospatial information on a global scale.