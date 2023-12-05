Lviv Region Attacked By Three Shaheds At Night, Infrastructure Destroyed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Lviv region as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"During the air raid, at about 4:00 a.m., the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in the Lviv region with three drones. The strike caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by employees. There is some minor damage," Kozytskyi wrote.

Over 20 settlements affected by Russianacross Zaporizhzhia region

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that there were no casualties. There was no damage to the region's life support systems.

As reported, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 10 of 17 Russian attack UAVs in different regions of Ukraine at night on December 5.