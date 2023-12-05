               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lviv Region Attacked By Three Shaheds At Night, Infrastructure Destroyed


12/5/2023 5:19:01 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Lviv region as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"During the air raid, at about 4:00 a.m., the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in the Lviv region with three drones. The strike caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by employees. There is some minor damage," Kozytskyi wrote.

Read also: Over 20 settlements affected by Russian attacks across Zaporizhzhia region

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that there were no casualties. There was no damage to the region's life support systems.

As reported, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 10 of 17 Russian attack UAVs in different regions of Ukraine at night on December 5.

MENAFN05122023000193011044ID1107537537

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search