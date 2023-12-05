Qatar, Turkiye Trade Sees Significant Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani emphasised the Chamber's continued support for all efforts to strengthen the partnership between the Qatari and Turkish private sectors, and contribute to increasing trade exchange between the two countries.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said, that volume of trade between the two countries witnessed significant development, as it achieved a growth of 18 percent during past year, which amounted to about QR8, compared to QR6 during 2021, making Turkiye one of the most important trading partners of Qatar.

The Chairman of Qatar Chamber said that the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye is strong and developed in all fields. He pointed out that the bilateral ties represent a model in relations between countries, which is clear through mutual visits at the highest levels, Memoranda of Understanding and cooperation agreements in all fields, adding that the relations enjoy the support of the wise vision of H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye H E Recep Tayyip Erdogan

He pointed that there are hundreds of Turkish companies operating in Qatar in various fields and more than 100 Qatari companies have business in Turkiye in various sectors, noting that the good relations between the leadership in both countries have contributed to the development of trade and investment cooperation.