Amir Welcomes GCC Leaders, Representatives To 44Th GCC Summit

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed the leaders and representatives of the sisterly Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to their second home, Qatar, to participate today in the 44th GCC Summit.

HH the Amir in a post on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, wrote: I welcome my brothers, the leaders and representatives of the sisterly GCC countries to their second home, Qatar, today to participate in the 44th GCC Summit, which is being held at a time when the region and the world are facing significant challenges for which the GCC countries can play roles that contribute to resolving them and mitigating their impacts.

