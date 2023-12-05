My Green Lab Unveils Converge, A Collaborative Supply Chain Initiative Bringing Sustainability To The Forefront Of The Pharmaceutical Industry

(MENAFN- 3BL) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, December 5, 2023 /3BL/ - My Green Lab, the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research, today announces the launch of Converge, a collaborative supply chain initiative. Converge will harness the collective efforts of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to encourage suppliers to reduce the environmental impact of labs in their value chain through My Green Lab Certification . With a shared goal of supporting lab sustainability, founding sponsors of the initiative include AstraZeneca, GSK, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Amgen.

Outsourced contract services are increasingly critical elements of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology value chain. Reducing Scope 3 Emissions for companies in the sector therefore requires engaging suppliers like Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs). Converge will leverage the collective buying power of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to encourage suppliers with large research footprints to reduce the impact of their labs through My Green Lab Certification, a key indicator of progress for the United Nations Climate Change's High-Level Climate Champions 2030 Breakthroughs Race to Zero campaign.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with ten or more labs already enrolled in My Green Lab Certification are encouraged to sign up and join a collective initiation aiming to certify all labs across the value chain in alignment with the Race to Zero's breakthrough outcome that 95% of all labs are My Green Lab certified at the highest level by 2030.

Through Converge, suppliers will be provided with additional resources and peer to peer learning that will support increased scientist awareness and engagement in sustainability measures, alongside cost reductions through lowered energy, water, and waste supported by additional resources and peer to peer learning. The program's partners gain secure access to a Supplier Dashboard for tracking green lab certification progress, and an Impact Estimator tool for measuring environmental reductions. The initiative also offers its participants educational webinars and a Supplier Network Group for peer-learning facilitated by My Green Lab.

“Suppliers play a vital role in the industry and based on our 2022 Carbon Impact Report , the majority of the impact comes from the value chain. When suppliers partner with My Green Lab through Converge and earn My Green Lab Certifications, they are not only actively supporting lab sustainability, but also solidifying their position as a trusted and preferred organization in the industry,” says James Connelly, My Green Lab's CEO.

About My Green Lab Certification

My Green Lab Certification provides actionable ways for scientists and laboratory teams to make meaningful changes within their daily operations. It is considered the gold standard for laboratory sustainability best practices around the world and has helped over 2,000 labs in 45 countries and over 26,000 scientists preserve resources, save money, and ensure a safe and healthy environment in support of science.

About Converge

Converge envisions a comprehensive dedication to lab sustainability throughout the pharmaceutical industry. Converge aims to ensure every supplier lab has a thriving culture of sustainability and every scientist knows how their actions can make a difference. Converge will help the pharmaceutical sector lead the world on supply chain engagement and inspire other sectors to follow in its footsteps.

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.