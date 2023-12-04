US In Discussions With Israel Over Duration Of Operation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The US is
discussing with Israel the duration of its military operation in
the Gaza Strip, Assistant to the US President for National Security
Jake Sullivan, Trend reports.
"Especially given the sensitivity of this military operation, we
had discussions about its duration," he said.
Sullivan did not disclose details of the discussions; he called
it the topic of consultations that the United States is conducting
with Israel.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
