US In Discussions With Israel Over Duration Of Operation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The US is discussing with Israel the duration of its military operation in the Gaza Strip, Assistant to the US President for National Security Jake Sullivan, Trend reports.

"Especially given the sensitivity of this military operation, we had discussions about its duration," he said.

Sullivan did not disclose details of the discussions; he called it the topic of consultations that the United States is conducting with Israel.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.