Uzbekistan, UAE Agree To Mutual Recognition Of Driver's Licenses

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 2, a delegation led by the Minister of Internal
Affairs of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Pulat Bobojonov, met with
the Deputy PM of the United Arab Emirates, the Minister of Internal
Affairs, Sheikh Saif bin Zaid Al Nahyan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
According to the MIA press service, during the meeting, an MoU
“on mutual recognition and exchange of driver's licenses between
the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the government of
the United Arab Emirates” was signed.
It is noted that upon the entry into force of this memorandum,
citizens of both countries will have the right to drive vehicles
with their national driver's licenses during their visit to the
territory of the other country (except for those who come for
long-term residence).
Citizens of Uzbekistan who are residents of the UAE (long-term
residents) and have a national driver's license are exempted from
passing the relevant theoretical and practical tests when obtaining
a UAE driver's license.
The document is scheduled to enter into force on January 27,
2024.
Also, at the meeting, the parties discussed the joint fight
against transnational organized crime, terrorism, extremism, human
trafficking and cybercrime, improving the skills of employees in
these areas and exchanging mutual experience.
