Future Electronics' Digital Marketing Team Generously Donates To Local Charity Through A Fun-Filled Team Building Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) December 4, 2023 - Future Electronics is a leading global distributor of electronic components. In the spirit of the upcoming holiday season, the Company's Digital Marketing team set out to spread joy and make a positive difference in the lives of others. The team planned a fun team-building event to donate food to the local community.



On November 28th, 2023, the Future Electronics' Digital Marketing team gathered to play. Over 40 members of Digital Marketing were divided into nine competing teams. Each team's task was to design, build, and decorate a mini-golf hole. Upon completion of their course, each team had to play all nine mini-golf holes!



To add an element of friendly competition, 10 prizes were given out. The awards were: Best Design, Most Artistic, Best Use of Supplies, Funniest Hole Rules, Best Teamwork, Most Difficult Hole, Best Branded, Best Theme, Best Score, and Most Honest Score.



Georgia Genovezos, Corporate Vice President Digital Marketing at Future Electronics stated:“Our digital marketing team came together for a super fun-filled and creative activity. Not only did this strengthen our team but also contributed to giving back to our community. Giving back and making a difference is something we are all very passionate about.”



Because of this exciting event, the Digital Marketing team gathered and donated over $1,200 worth of food to the West Island Mission (Mission de l'Ouest de l'Île). This wonderful donation is a testament to the Digital Marketing team's dedication to fostering a sense of community and helping those facing food insecurity during this special time of year. Future Electronics is extremely proud of the team's spirit and efforts.



Future Electronics Digital Marketing would like to thank the Learning and Development team for their assistance, and supplier partner Littelfuse for their generous sponsorship.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



