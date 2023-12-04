Kuwait Participation In COP28's Financial Day Meetings Pivotal - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Minister of Finance Fahad Al-Jarallah stressed Monday on the importance of Kuwait's participation in the financial day meeting and the round table discussion of finance ministers participating in Conference of the Parties (COP28), held in Dubai.

Al-Jarallah stated to KUNA that the two meetings discussed unifying initiatives to reach a common vision on improving climate financing, as well as discussing transitioning to a low-carbon global economy and keeping pace with climate change challenges.

Kuwait is participating in COP28 conference with an official delegation headed by representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with more than 70,000 participants from 198 countries. (end)

